Posted: Jun 16, 2020 9:13 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland appeared this week on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on matters pertaining to the city.

A big event is coming up Thursday at the Tower Center at Unity Square at 8:30 a.m. when the long-awaited Water Contract Signing Ceremony will take place with U.S. Senator James Inhofe and local dignitaries that was originally planned for March but was postpone due to COVID-19.

The event is to mark an agreement between the City of Bartlesville and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that allows the City to purchase water rights at Copan Lake at a reasonable cost, which is now possible thanks to a provision in America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.

Mayor Copeland also commended citizens and police officers for the two peaceful protest marches held earlier this month. Both went off without problems.

Other topics Mayor Copeland covered on COMMUNITY CONNECTION include the streets and landscaping projects, the new trash trucks and the COVID-19 situation.