Posted: Jun 15, 2020 6:23 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schoold Board of Education was presented Monday evening with the 2020-2021 Planning Update which highlights feasible and reasonable precautions while recognizing that positive COVID-19 cases will occur throughout the academic year including:

■ Temperature screening stations as needed at each site

■ Personal protective equipment for students and staff

■ Restrictions on large groups in confined interior spaces

■ Social distancing will be constrained by available space; most 6A

districts face logistical constraints on alternate schedules

■ Most 3rd-party uses of facilities and campuses are suspended

○ Students and staff who are uncomfortable should exercise blended/full-time

virtual options

● Response Plan for when positive cases occur

Multiple-day shutdown of affected site(s) for contact tracing and deep cleaning with Distance Learning via Chromebooks & hotspots (and packets when needed)

Students and staff in affected classes would self-quarantine for 14 calendar days, but classes might resume at a site after deep cleaning, depending on guidance from Health Department

PPE Committee (Personal Protective Equipment)

● PPE from FEMA — Kary Cox, Washington Co. Emergency

Management

○ Disposable face masks, N95 face masks, gowns, gloves, anti-fog full face

shields

● BPSF — In-kind and Monetary Donations

○ Anti-fog full face shields, washable face masks for employees, neck gaiters

for students, plexiglass for reception & screening areas, hand sanitizing

station refills, bottled hand sanitizer for classrooms & offices

● Sodexo Facilities Management

○ Installing more wall-mounted hand sanitizing stations

○ Providing site-refillable spray bottle of sanitizer for every classroom

○ Ordered additional sanitizing spray guns

Distance Learning Technology Update

● 250 additional hotspots will be ordered using $100,000 United Way/Phillips 66

grant

● Preparing 109 additional carts & almost 3,000 Chromebooks to go from six to

eight shared Chromebook carts in each elementary school to a cart in every

classroom

○ 3,200 Chromebook sleeves arrive in September

○ PreK–2nd Grade will use 6+ shared carts of spare Chromebooks until 2,200

touchscreen devices arrive in late September & can be deployed in October;

use Early Childhood packets if shut-downs before then exhausts device

supply pool

● New district & site websites and mobile app still under development

● Summer training stipends for Google Classroom & Canvas

● Potential options for our return to school

○ Traditional start with appropriate precautions

○ Hybrid or blended student schedule options

○ Full time virtual learning options

● Summer Planning

○ Curriculum work

○ Training

○ Virtual and Blended

○ Staffing based on enrollment for virtual and blended

● Google Classroom

○ Expectations for start of school

○ Resources

● Communication

○ with teachers, parents, students is key to success

■ Social distancing, etc...

Return to Learn for Elementary Schools

● Plan(s) for teachers and students in virtual learning

○ Flexibility!

○ Rigor in both traditional and virtual learning options

○ Time for teachers to adequately plan for both in-person and virtual instruction

○ Challenges related to appropriate social distancing in activity

courses/classes (Fine Arts and Athletics).

● Student Perspectives

○ Equitable curricula in both in-person and virtual instruction

○ Recorded lessons uploaded to Canvas and/or Google Classroom were very

helpful

● Parent Perspectives

○ Early communication about the importance of grades will be important

○ Concern about student engagement when in virtual learning

Return to Learn for Secondary Schools

Jason Langham

Summer Activities

available.

● Students will work in groups no larger than 16 for one hour.

The board acknowledge the Phillips66 and United Way $100,000 Donation

The Bartlesville Public School Board also approved:

A proposed 10-cent increase in meal prices was discussed.

Dan Kelleher and Chandler Walker informed the board that all construction projects are on track to be finished before the start of school. This includes the VO-Ag building, the elevators at the press box and other projects covered by last year’s bond approval.

David Boggs submitted the Financial Report for May 2020