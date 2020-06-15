Posted: Jun 15, 2020 3:37 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Hills State Park is one off 22 state parks across Oklahoma that is beginning to charge an entrance fee to get into the park. The cost will be $10 for a single-vehicle entering the park for one day. Those with an Oklahoma or tribal license plate will receive a 20 percent discount. Those aged 62 and veterans can still get in free.

The money raised will allow the Oklahoma State Parks system to get park infrastructure and park facilities back to an acceptable standard. Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, Jerry Winchester released this statement:

“It is deeply important to all of us to keep Oklahoma State Parks affordable while providing the best possible experience for our visitors. The need to implement this parking pass program was not made light lightly, but it was a necessary step to help slow the deferred maintenance trend.”

Three-day, one-week and yearly passes will also be available.