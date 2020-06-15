Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Doenges Stadium to Open for Glen Winget Tournament

Posted: Jun 15, 2020

Garrett Giles

Chasity Coleman is Bartlesville Radio's day three winner in the Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT.

Coleman won a candy bouquet from Flowerland. Coleman said her dad deserves it because he adopted her when she was three-years-old. She said he stepped up to be her dad and that he raised her to be the woman she is today.

As a daily winner, Coleman will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! GRAND PRIZE, which includes a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Monday, June 22nd at 8:00 a.m.

Be sure to tune in again to your favorite Bartlesville Radio stations on Tuesday as you will have a chance to win a hearing aid cleaning, card of eight batteries, and a Hal-Hen Super Dri-Air Container and Hearing Test & Evaluation from Wiley Hearing Aid Sales & Service.


