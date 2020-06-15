Posted: Jun 15, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

In an effort to make the most of their tourism dollars to attract people to Osage County, the tourism board approved $45,000 to go toward advertising in a slightly different way. This is something the Board of Osage County Commissioners would first have to approve, but Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, put it up for discussion at Monday's meeting.

If the commissioners were to approve this, that would end the grant system where events come to the tourism board requesting money to help advertise their given event.

The commissioners will continue discussion on this topic next week.