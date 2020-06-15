Posted: Jun 15, 2020 12:36 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 12:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A 2020-2021 ACCO-SIF Workman's Compensation Insurance Renewal Resolution and an intent to participate payment option was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Chairman Mike Dunlap explained the two options the Washington County Commissioners could choose from when the item was discussed. He said they could make a single payment of $148,308, or they could make two payments for a total of $150,533. The single payment was personally recommended by Commissioner Dunlap, who believed this is what they have always done in the past.

The Commissioner agreed that a single payment would be best. Commissioner Antle said making the single payment would save Washington County's taxpayers a couple thousand dollars.

Next, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Green Lake Project would be discussed. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the project has been bid and let meaning everything is moving along like it should be. The Commissioners would then approve the $44,944 payment.

Also in the meeting, a juvenile detention services agreement by and between CommunityWorks, LLC and Washington County for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year would be approved in the amount of $41 per day. CommunityWorks, LLC is located near Norman, Oklahoma. Sheriff Scott Owen said they general place juveniles in this family-based holding facility to help juveniles that might need psychological care.

A resolution regarding a donation from ConocoPhillips to Washington County Emergency Management in the amount of $1,000 was approved in Monday's Washington County Commissioners meeting. The donation was made for operational purposes. A total of $6,000 in donations has been received by Washington County Emergency Management in the last two weeks. Last week, a resolution regarding a $5,000 donation from the Cherokee Nation to WCEM would be approved by the Commissioners.

Later in the meeting, four vehicles from the Washington County Sheriff's Office would be declared as surplus. Sheriff Owen said the vehicles will likely be put up for sealed bid. Those vehicles include:

Two 2012 Dodge Chargers

One 2014 Dodge Charger

One 2004 Ford Ranger

Since the Chargers are patrol vehicles, Sheriff Owen said if they are sold to another law enforcement agency or to an emergency vehicle resale company, the Washington County Sheriff's Office will leave the emergency equipment in those vehicles. He said it could give a small emergency agency the opportunity to put a car out on the road.

All vehicles will need repair. The vehicles that were declared as surplus have 100,000 to 150,000 miles on them

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 22nd at 9:30 a.m.