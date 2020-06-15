Posted: Jun 15, 2020 10:45 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 10:45 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard from a group of landowners over a dispute about land use near a popular fishing spot. Danielle Sotello spoke on behalf three people trying to build two homes at the area known as ‘Custer’s Cove’ on Oologah Lake.

Sotello said the group went in search of any easements and could not find any. She said all they could find is that the road is popular for access to a fishing spot. Sotello said the county does not maintain up to their property on East-West Road 2600. Sotello talks about the situation.

However, she says they were instructed by the district’s attorney that they must leave their gate open to provide access. Sotello says they have ran into issues with people vandalizing and destroying parts of their property after purchasing it and setting up the gate.

The group said all they wanted is to establish that their property is not a part of the county road. They stated they would be willing to allow access for people wanting to fish. The group has been trying to secure their land for some time. Seperate individuals have previously come forward about access to the lake from this spot.

A public hearing could be necessary in the future to allow individuals to speak on the issue.