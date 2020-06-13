News
OKLAHOMA
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 12:03 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2020 12:03 PM
COVID-19 Update: No Additional Deaths Reported Statewide Saturday
Tom Davis
Some good news in Saturday's Situation Update: COVID-19 from the Oklahoma State Department of Health--no one in the state reportedly died of the virus in the last 24 hours.
As of this advisory, there are 8,073 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, no additional deaths but there are 359 total deaths from it since records of it have been kept.
Locally, Washington reports three news cases for a total of 348, 37 deaths and 299 recoveries; Osage adds two new cases for a total of 106, 8 deaths and 90 recoveries; and Nowata remians steady with no new cases for a total of 25, 1 death and 22 recoveries.
