Posted: Jun 12, 2020

Garrett Giles

42 seniors from Nowata High School received their diplomas during an in-person graduation ceremony at Nowata Ironmen Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Salutatorian Paige Atkisson addressed her classmates, saying life is chaotic, and life can’t be controlled.

Although there have been disappointing events in 2020, those moments cannot define the students and their future. Atkisson said the Class of 2020 should look on the positive side and try their best to remember all the fun memories they have had together.

Decorating homecoming floats, attending pep assemblies, and playing many games through TikTok with the Class of 2020 at Nowata High School are memories Atkisson shared with the crowd on Friday night. She said all these things made them closer as a class.

Atkisson said the Nowata Class of 2020 should soak in the good times whenever they can. She said they will forget all of the events one day, but they will remember the friends, family and community that was always by their side, supporting and loving them. The Class of 2020 at NHS will not remember the grades, the wins or the losses, but they will remember the teachers and coaches that pushed them to be the best they can be.

Valedictorian Allison Albert added that she sees a pattern with the Class of 2020. She said they almost make it through the worst of situations every time. There are riots and a global pandemic now, but Albert said their futures are bright.

Nowata High Principal Bron Williams said there was a lot of loss in 2020 because of COVID-19. He said that loss could have been a concert, a game or a gradution.

It may not be as great of a loss that some may have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, but Williams said the things the seniors lost at the end of the 2019-2020 school year means a lot to them, which is why they had to do everything that they could to put on the commencement ceremony. He thanked the students, the parents and the community for hanging tight, for cooperating, and for having patients while they came up with a plan to hold an in-person graduation for the Class of 2020.

Below is the list of seniors that graduated from Nowata High School on Friday night:

Allison Albert

Paige Atkisson

Alexis Augustine

Dillon Barnes

Dayne Bowlin

Mackenzie Brown

Emily Bryant

Kamra Campbell

Carlos Castellanos

Aaron Clark

Josiah Clark

Eralynn Cody

Jaylin Cooper

Connor Freeman

Noah Freeman

Elizabeth Gipson

Dalton Gramblin

Patience Hedden

Colton Henson

Alexis Hobson

Austin Jackson

Seth Johnson

Adrian Jordan

Hunter Kincade

Brandon Kolvick

Mason Labranche

Camrie Liddell

Brain Linville

Kendall Macias

Sylas McGuire

Jace McKisson

Johnny Parker

Trevor Pearson

Jeremy Petry

Kruz Przybysz-Szentes

Moshonie Rice

Naomi Rueck

Devon Schell

Natalie Scott

Alyssa Seely

Aiden Thompson

Brittain Voss