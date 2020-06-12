Posted: Jun 12, 2020 3:25 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 4:31 PM

For 25 years, Jim Warring served the Bartlesville Police Department. On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergeant Warring announced that he will be retiring from the BPD.

Chief Tracy Roles (pictured right with Warring) says Warring's retirement from the BPD is bittersweet. He said Warring is the definition of a good cop.

Sgt. Warring is more than a cop. He is a public servant; he is a good human being. In today's society, being a good person is better than being a good cop.

Chief Roles said Warring is involved in so many things that bring good to others. He said the Bartlesville Police Department is losing a great asset.

It will be difficult to replace Warring. Chief Roles said he doesn't know if they will be able to replace someone like Warring because of all the good attributes that he bring to the table. Roles said that he hopes that Warring leaves behind a great example for younger officers to look up to. He said he hopes the young guys say, "That's what I want to be like."

Sgt. Warring has served the BPD well in Chief Roles eyes. He said he'd like for Warring to stay, but he is excited for Warring's future.

In Chief Roles' nearly two years with the BPD, Sgt. Warring has been by his side. Chief Roles said Warring helped him develop relationships that have made himself, the police department, and the community better.

There are too many selfish people in the world today, but Warring is not one of those people. Chief Roles said that Warring is community minded, not self-minded. He said Warring is a true community servant. The Bartlesville Police Department is going to miss Warring a ton.

Sgt. Warring was born and raised in Sedan, Kansas. Richard Blankenship served as the police chief in Sedan for 12 years. He said he helped Sgt. Warring jump start his law enforcement career at the Sedan Police Department.

Warring was sent to reserve officer training. Blankenship said Warring did a great job in training before he came back and continued to do well for the Sedan community. He said Warring served with the SPD before enlisting in the Air Force.

Sgt. Warring turned out really well in Blankenship's eyes. He said he wishes Warring the best; he wants Warring to be successful for the rest of his life.

Warring leads other by example. Blankenship added that most police officers are out to help you, not to harm you. Based on where our world is today, Blankenship said we need more of the real officers now more than ever. He said the real ones like Sgt. Warring are out there.

The people Sgt. Warring worked with and the citizens he served are what he will miss the most. Warring said he had a great career with the police department and that the City of Bartlesville has been wonderful to him.

1995 is when Sgt. Warring's career started with the Bartlesville Police Department. Then, Warring was a patrolman. He said it has been funny to see how technology and the department has changed over the years.

There were no cell phones, and the half of the department used revolvers in the 1990's. Warring worked every facet of the BPD during his tenure. To name a few positions he served in, Warring was on the SWAT Team for 12 years, a field training officer, and detective.

Over time Sgt. Warring built a relationship with Grand Lake Mental Health while working with the police department. Warring said he was introduced to the iPad system that GLMH gives to police officers to help those who are struggling with substance abuse or mental health in the field. He said he also worked alongside the Washington County Wellness & Suicide Prevention Coalition over the years.

NARCAN was later brought to the Bartlesville Police Department. Sgt. Warring said the BPD was the first agency in Washington County to have the product on hand. He said NARCAN is another tool they can use in the field now.

The 53-year-old Warring will continue serving the public in a position with Grand Lake Mental Health. Warring said it is terrifying because he has never not had on a uniform during his entire working life as an adult. He said there are challenges and things he does not know of that lie ahead, but he hopes that his thought process and experience can make some conversations and programs that help everyone, citizens and law enforcement alike.

In Warring's opinion, a great percentage of people that officers deal with on a daily basis suffer from either a mental health issue or substance abuse. He said the police have to look at the causes for arrest, but then there are the family members that are suffering, friends and employers, and court systems that are impacted by these actions.

Teaming law enforcement up with Grand Lake Mental Health is important in Warring's mind. Warring said they need to keep getting together to come up with practical solutions to give people good, safe care. He said they also need to come up with a process that transforms people into sound, productive citizens.

Sgt. Warring's retirement from the Bartlesville Police Department went into effect on Monday, June 1st.