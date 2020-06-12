Posted: Jun 12, 2020 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet at the administration building Monday evening for the fiscal-year close out meeting.

At Monday's regularly scheduled meeting, the board will vote to approve an amendment, which will renew the fixed price food service management contract with OPAA for the 2020-2021 school year.

At the school board meeting, the board will vote to approve worker's compensation insurance for the 2020-2021 school year through the Oklahoma Assurance Group. The board will also vote to appoint Assistant Superintendent Beverly More to serve on the Osage County Interlocal Cooperative Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent David Cash will give a report and personnel matters will also be discussed. The meeting begins at 5:30 for those interested in attending.