Posted: Jun 12, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

During the past few weeks, Osage County Deputies have been policing the area of North 52nd and West Avenue just south of Skiatook. In doing so, deputies have made several speed-related traffic stops and officers have seen speeds as high as 94 miles per hour. The speed limit in this area is 50 miles per hour.

On Saturday, May 30th an officer was contacted by two citizens in reference to an individual driving a vehicle erratically in the above mentioned area. Upon making contact with the vehicle, the deputy saw the individual make several traffic violations. The individual was placed into custody for driving under the influence of drugs. While searching the car, officers found 15 balloons containing what they believed to be heroin, along with two clear plastic baggies, also believed to be heroin. Four baggies containing suspected methamphetamine was also found.

As summer rolls in, the Osage County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that traffic in this area is picking up and increased speeds only heightens the possibility of a traffic collision.