Posted: Jun 12, 2020 12:42 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's Events Committee has opted to hold this year's State of the Schools address on a virtual platform.

Executive Director Blair Ellis said Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley will record a presentation that will be posted on the BPS Foundation's Facebook page on Wednesday, Aug. 5th at noon. She said all are welcome to tune in to the program.

Going virtual will reach a broader audience. Ellis said their luncheons in the past have normally had seating capacity limitations, but a virtual platforms allows the BPS Foundation to get a further reach. She said they can give vital information about Bartlesville Public Schools to more people, and they are excited to broaden their audience this time.

Questions are encouraged during the event. BPS Administrators will be watching the virtual State of the Schools address and they will be available for comment as well.

Ellis added that the BPS Foundation will have some donation options available during the program. She said there will be a live auction as well.

The event will be free but it is the BPS Foundation's hope that their supporters and sponsors alike remember that this is their most significant fundraiser of the year. Ellis said the fundraiser helps fuel their programs.

Those wishing to become a sponsor for the virtual State of the Schools address can visit bpsfoundation.org. There will be a text-to-give during the event as well. All you will have to do is text 44321 and enter the code "Schools 2020." More information will be provided on this front in the days to come.

The live auction during the virtual State of the Schools event will feature some components of the Scholars Showcase the BPS Foundation generally put on in the fall. Ellis said they will not hold the Showcase this year, which is why they are adding the showcase to the live auction during their event in August.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the community safe is one reason why the State of the Schools address is moving to a virtual platform this year. Ellis said they do not want to ask a whole bunch of people to gather for lunch in the Bartlesville High School cafeteria. She echoed that it also allows more people to watch the address; it give parents with young children the opportunity to see what great things Bartlesville Public Schools has to offer.

The BPS Foundation had to cancel their Educator Hall of Fame Breakfast that was schedule for April 2020. Ellis said they did not have as much time to prepare a virtual event then like they do now with the State of the Schools address. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has prepared them for the future if another outbreak (or another crisis event) occurs when they are wanting to put on an event.

The Truity Education Foundation is the presenting sponsor for the BPS Foundation's State of the Schools event. Ellis said they have been the presenting sponsor for three straight years. The Truity Education Foundation will match $2,500 in donations the foundation receives through their text-to-give line this year. The text-to-give line will be open leading up to, and during, the event. Last year, the Truity Education Foundation matched $2,000.

Education Champion Sponsor include :

ConocoPhillips

Phillips 66

Education Partner Sponsors include :

BancFirst

Bartlesville Rotary Club

Keleher Outdoor Advertising

PEAK

Truity Credit Union

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is seeking sponsorships through the end of July. Again, those willing to become sponsors can visit bpsfoundation.org.