Posted: Jun 11, 2020 3:38 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 3:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Brad Dickey is Bartlesville Radio's day one winner in the Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT.

Dickey won a $50 gift certificate from Thursday's featured business: Windle's Rock and Jewelry. He won by guessing the correct number of bison in a picture on the Windle's Rock and Jewelry Facebook page.

Dickey said his dad is like many of the greatest generation, an unsung hero. He said his father volunteered for Marine Corps duty and was among the first US military into North Korea. Dickey's father suffered numerous war injuries, some of which he has never spoken. He returned home, went to college, married Dickey's mother in 1953, became a productive citizen and soon after a father of three. Dickey said his father is a tall, quiet oak in the forest — one of many. But he is still Dickey's father and his hero.

As a winner, Dickey will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! GRAND PRIZE, which includes a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Monday, June 22nd at 8:00 a.m

Be sure to tune in again to your favorite Bartlesville Radio stations on Friday as you will have a chance to win 10 gift certificates of your choice of two breakfast items from Sal's Daylight Donuts.