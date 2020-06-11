Posted: Jun 11, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

During the month of May, more than 10.3 million gallons of water were pumped from Bird Creek, Clear Creek and Lake Pawhuska. Over 600,000 gallons of backwash water were used to clean the filters.

There was more than 9.6 million gallons of water that got pumped out into the City of Pawhuska, but only 9.3 million of those gallons were sold to the city. Utilities Director Bill Bruce attributes that 300,000 gallon differential to leaks throughout the area. Bruce also explains how Pawhuska's electrical system held up over the month.

Two line extensions are taking place throughout the city.