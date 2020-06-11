Posted: Jun 11, 2020 12:13 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 12:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The coronavirus pandemic altered many school activities across the nation this year, but that hasn't stopped Nowata High School from holding a special graduation ceremony for their seniors.

On Friday, June 11th, an in-person commencement ceremony will take place for the Nowata High School Class of 2020. The graduation will take place at Nowata Ironmen Memorial Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will broadcast the commencement ceremony. You can also watch the Nowata High School graduation live on the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page. The Nowata High School graduation will be brought to you by Bartnet IP, Sonic of Nowata, Regent Bank and Totel CSI.