Posted: Jun 11, 2020 11:04 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Copan Hornet Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas on the football field this Friday at 8 p.m. This graduation will be replayed Monday evening on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3. It can also be streamed on the Bartlesville radio app and at our website, bartlesvilleradio.com. Monday's replay will take place at 6 p.m.

The Copan Public School District Facebook Page advises guests that seating is limited and asks that you check your temperature. If the temperature is above 100 degrees, or if you have other COVID-19 symptoms, they ask that you stay home. The school district asks that you do not approach the seniors before the ceremony and that you find a seat immediately. After the ceremony is over, they ask that you leave the premises in a timely manner as well.

The school district asks the seniors to form in groups no larger than five and says that hand sanitizer will be available once receiving your diploma. The district says everyone should wear a mask the person feels like it is necessary. The post went on to say that they apologize for the restrictions and requirements, but it is for the protection for everyone in attendance.

Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Double G Bulldogs, Medicalodges Dewey and Copan Restaurant and Truckstop for making this broadcast possible. Congratulations to the Copan Class of 2020.