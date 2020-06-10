Posted: Jun 10, 2020 3:13 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 3:13 PM

Max Gross

An 18-year-old Bartlesville man facing first degree murder charges had a preliminary hearing slated for Wednesday pushed back. Anthony Pruitt is accused of shooting and killing LaKenvian Jernigan in August 2019 west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A joint motion filed in Osage County court will move the preliminary hearing to August 10.

The alleged incident took place on August 29, 2019 near 2300 road and Highway 123. Reports state the Jernigan died from a gunshot wound. Jernigan entered a guilty plea in a January 2018 drive-by shooting case in which Pruitt was a co-defendant. He remains in the Osage County Jail with no bond set according to online court records.

Keshawn Evitt and Augustus Pruitt are also in custody on accessory to murder charges at this time.