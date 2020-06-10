Posted: Jun 10, 2020 3:09 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 3:10 PM

Trey Stumpff

President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to resume his campaign rallies beginning in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19th. The location in Tulsa is to be determined. Events will follow in unspecified cities in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

Trump’s campaign rallies were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. His staff believes that it is safe enough to begin campaigning again for the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to Bloomberg.com, “Oklahoma is considered safe in the president’s column, but the state has reported less than 7,500 cases of the disease, among the fewest in the country- and 355 deaths.”

(photo courtesy of News On 6)