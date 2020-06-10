Posted: Jun 10, 2020 2:42 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A small brush fire occurred at the Nowata County District One barn on Tuesday. District one commissioner Burke LaRue confirmed that nothing of value was damaged. LaRue said a brush pile caught fire.

LaRue said the tires were around because the county barns weren’t able to hold their annual tire disposal event. Although LaRue said sometimes having brush dropped at his barn is an inconvenience he says that is preferred over having tree limbs and other things block roads or clog bar ditches.

The commissioner said that the windy conditions could have aided the fire to do serious damage. However, a prompt response from the Nowata Fire EMS and the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office kept the fire from causing any harm.