Posted: Jun 10, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Washington County is looking to provide free antibody testing for the governing body's employees.

Washington County Clerk Annette Smith said she spoke with Ken Montgomery, the Rural Outreach Coordinator of Genesis Renewal, Inc. of Bixby after hearing that Osage County would be providing the free antibody testing for their employees last week. Smith said Montgomery has also been in Wagoner and Muskogee counties.

Smith said she spoke with Laurie Hendricks with Wagoner County about the antibody testing for their employees after she reached out to Osage County to get more information. Hendricks told Smith that the testing went smooth in Wagoner County.

All Washington County has to do is provide a date and give Genesis Renewal, Inc. a space to perform the testing on employees that wish to be tested. Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle noted that the antibody testing would come at no cost to Washington County or to their employees. If the testing is not covered under insurance, the entities will recover their own funds from the federal government for the testing.

While no date was set for the antibody testing to take place for Washington County's employees, administration is more than willing to provide their workers with the opportunity to be tested.

Genesis Renewal, Inc. is owned and operated by Joshua Forrest and Rebecca Williamson. There is almost 50 years of combined healthcare experience between them. Montgomery said they developed a healthcare practice to address an urgent and long-standing gap in community healthcare that he is proud to be a part of today.

The company began with the primary focus of a 24/7 mobile IV treatment and although that foundation is still a large part of the services offered, Genesis Renewal recognized the growing need for an aggressive and proactive approach to the current and chronic problems threatening the well-being of our communities. They have now expanded to clinical, physician-level care for both chronic and acute medical needs, including testing for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Montgomery said Genesis Renewal will bring all of their all-inclusive mobile clinic upon request to Washington County so employees of the governing body can be tested. The site will be staffed by medical personnel, nurses, and paramedics, to make it as convenient and accessible as possible. A physician or mid-level practitioner is involved at each even as well, either in person or by telehealth.

The COVID-19 antibody testing analyzes a person's blood for the presence of antibodies. A positive result means that a person has been previously infected with the COVID-19 virus and has developed antibodies to it.

The majority of Genesis Renewal's client have test results back within 72 hours and many test results are returned even faster, such as within 48 hours. The group works with municipal groups and other organizations to help facilitate this process.

Montgomery said this has allowed their client organizations the availability to place and schedule their staff to better facilitate employee testing and optimize efficiency as well as lessen productivity loss. He said it is a great way for a company or organization to embrace the public and display a proactive approach to community well-being, which are vital steps to returning back to life as normal.