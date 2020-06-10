Posted: Jun 10, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant in Bartlesville at 7:36 on Tuesday morning. This occurred in the 2100 Block of Skyline Drive near Moonlight Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision.

Andrea Anderson, the Public Affairs Officer and Media Representative for the FBI in Oklahoma City confirmed this action on Wednesday. She said the search warrant was in accordance with a court order and that she could not provide any additional information at this time.

Anderson said the FBI is continuing to investigate the matter. We will have more information when it becomes available.

Pictured below is the area where the search warrant was being executed. You can find video coverage from Tuesday here.