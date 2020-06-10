Posted: Jun 10, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 has affected the city of Pawhuska economically in a negative way, but as businesses begin to open back up, Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash is optimistic Pawhuska can bounce back this summer. Nash is on vacation this week, but city manager Tonya Bright let the city council know about a few of the events that have been forced to make alterations or cancel events this year.

Bright added that Cavalcade is still set to go with a street dance to kick off the event on Tuesday, July 14th.