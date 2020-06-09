Posted: Jun 09, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted a $5,000 donation from the Cherokee Nation at Monday Morning’s meeting. The donation was on behalf of Nowata County Emergency management. Laurie Summers, NCEM director says that this a monumental donation for the upstart department because the amount is bigger than their previous year’s operating budget.

Summers has built the department on minimal funds since her hiring in 2019. Summers says NCEM must hit certain benchmarks before it can qualify for Emergency Management Performance Grants from the state. Summers says it’s a goal to build an emergency operations center for the county, but for now the funds could help improve emergency communications.

The resolution to accept the donation was approved. The funds will be allocated to the emergency management donations account. The Cherokee's also made an identical donation to Washington County Emergency Management.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Nowata County Emergency Management / Facebook)