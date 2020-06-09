Posted: Jun 09, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 3:10 PM

The Bartlesville Fire Department has invested in a rope gun that will help them with water rescues.

105 people have been rescued during water rescues that have been performed by the Bartlesville Fire Department dating back to the spring of 2019 when historic flooding hit northeast Oklahoma. In the past six to seven months, the BFD has performed three water rescues.

It is safe to say that it has been a rather unusual year for water rescues. Bill Hollander, Bartlesville Fire's Public Information Officer, said the rope gun shoots an attachment string nearly 300-feet. He said that is about the length of a football field. Bartlesville firefighters got to train with the rope gun for the first time last week. A video of a firefighter testing the device can be seen below.

The rope gun shoots a .22 blank that offers quite a kick when the projectile is shot from the device. Shooting the rope gun has been compared to shooting a 12-guage shotgun.

The objective of the rope gun is to shoot the attachment across a river or valley to another fireman who would secure the line with a stronger rope. Hollander said it could then be utilized as a high line or a rescue line, which will make rescues safer for Bartlesville's firefighters and the people that need saving.

Bartlesville Fire purchased the rope gun two weeks ago. Hollander said the BFD wanted to get the device into the hands of their firefighters as soon as possible. This was so they would know what they have available to them.

The rope gun will be carried in the Battalion Chief's van at all times, meaning the gun will always be available. Hollander said the Battalion Chief responds to every call except for medical calls. He said the tool will be there for crews to use given the situation they have to handle.

The hopes is that the Bartlesville Fire Department will never have to use the newly acquired rope gun. Hollander said if they do have to use the device, it will be another tool Bartlesville Fire has available for the citizens of Bartlesville.

Following the flooding event in 2019, the Bartlesville Fire Department purchased a water rescue raft. Since making that purchase, the fire department has gone through extensive training with the watercraft. More here.