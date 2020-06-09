Posted: Jun 09, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 12:27 PM

A letter to Joe Allen Jeter regarding retirement from the Washington County Free Fair Board was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said Jeter served on the board for several years. He said the letter was in reference to the appreciation of his years of service.

After Jeter's re-appointment to the Washington County Free Fair Board in February 2020, Jeter told Commissioner Antle that he wanted to retire / resign from the board. He said the Chairman of the Free Fair Board, Shannon Adcock, started to look for those who might be willing to serve in Jeter's spot after he announced his retirement from the board.

Martin Blum of Copan stepped up and is willing to serve, so the Washington County Commissioners also approved a letter to him regarding his appointment to the board. Blum will serve out the rest of Jeter's unexpired term through February 2023.