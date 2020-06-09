Posted: Jun 09, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 12:30 PM

A donation from the Cherokee Nation for the Washington County Emergency Management team was presented to the Washington County Commissioners over a week ago, but the item was revisited on Monday.

WCEM Director Kary Cox made the presentation to the Commissioners on Monday, June 1st. He said the Cherokee Nation donated $5,000 to Washington County Emergency Management. The Washington County Commissioners accepted the donation, but said they would revisit the item in their meeting on Monday, June 8th.

On Monday, the Commissioners, reviewed the resolution for the donation made by the Cherokee Nation to Washington County Emergency Management. The resolution was approved.