Posted: Jun 09, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 10:12 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County has reportedly suffered its first COVID-19 death according to the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The man was in the 18-35-year-old age category. Nowata County lists 24 and 22 recoveries on Tuesday’s report. These numbers have remained constant since Sunday.

Washington County is now listing 343 cases, an increase of three since Monday. There are 281 listed recoveries and 37 deaths in the county. Osage County remains at 102 cases, 88 recoveries and eight deaths.

Statewide case numbers took quite a jump on Tuesday up to 7,363, an increase of 158 cases over one day. Five total deaths were reports in Oklahoma, in total 353 Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus.