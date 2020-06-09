Posted: Jun 09, 2020 10:10 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

A Mississippi man is being accused of endangering others while eluding a police officer, trafficking methamphetamine, reckless driving and transporting an open container across Osage County.

On Friday evening, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Cleveland Police Department that they were in pursuit of a man on a motorcycle. The man, later identified as Christopher Confer, reached speeds upwards of 160 miles per hour.

The Cleveland Police Department ended the chase in Hominy and an Osage County Deputy began pursuing the motorcycle north of Fairfax on State Highway 18. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle as Confer reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Minutes later, a park ranger with the Corp of Engineers made contact with the motorcycle at US Highway 60 and Lake Rd. Confer was luring the park ranger to initiate a pursuit by popping a wheelie and then speeding off. Engine failure allowed the park ranger and another deputy to catch up with Confer.

Once Confer was put in custody, deputies located a backpack containing approximately 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine. Confer is currently being held in the Osage County Jail.