Posted: Jun 08, 2020 1:41 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The coronavius has damaged a number of industries, including the court system, where cases continue to be delayed because of limited space. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Judge Stuart Tate was requesting the use of the Agriculture Building or Women's Building to select a jury pool for court cases if necessary. Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump explains.

The commissioners approved Judge Tate to use these two buildings when necessary from August 24th through September 4th. The commissioners also signed an agreement to provide more than $2,400 a month to the Elder Care Nutrition Program in the Fairfax area.