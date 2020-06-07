Posted: Jun 07, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2020 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday, Washington County saw no new COVID-19 cases being reported since Saturday. Washington County remains at 340 cases and 37 deaths. Two more individuals have recovered from the virus, bringing the total for recoveries to 28.

Osage County is unchanged as they are still reporting 101 cases, 8 deaths and 86 recoveries.

Nowata County sees a new coronavirus case for the first time in weeks, bringing their total to 24 cases. No one has died from COVID-19 in Nowata County, and 22 people have recovered from the virus.

As of this advisory, there are 7,150 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, an increase of 91 since Saturday.

There are 348 total deaths in the state. 5,981 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Oklahoma.