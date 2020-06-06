Posted: Jun 06, 2020 8:26 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2020 8:26 PM

Tom Davis

A second night of mostly peaceful protests took place Saturday night in Bartlesville.

After gathering for a moment of prayer at 2nd and Dewey at about 5:30pm, nearly 300 marchers took to the streets of Bartlesville to protest the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died in the custody of a white police officer.

The group marched in front of the Bartlesville Police Station, the Washington County Detention Center and a cemetery shouting, "Black lives matter" and "No justice-no peace" before stopping at the Westside Community Center.

There were a couple of minor flares along the way with brief shouts from some onlookers.

At the end of the march at the West Side Community Center, six young women shouted at police officers and tried to block their vehicles on the roadway. The officers made u-turns and left without incident.

It was outside the Westside Community Center where speeches were made by women of faith and local pastors like Victor Pau l who spoke passionately about recent injustices and then urged everyone to look inward at themselves time to make sure we are all being our best selves.

Pastor Victor Paul