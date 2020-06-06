Posted: Jun 06, 2020 1:27 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2020 1:58 PM

Tom Davis

A two-vehicle, head-on crash with injuries has two people hospitalized and traffic bottlenecked on US 75 in front of Atwood's in Bartlesville.

Around 12:46 pm, a crash involving a pickup and an SUV closed down the south bound lane of the 3100 block of SE Washington (US 75) .

Captain Jay Hastings with the Bartlesville Police Department says a truck heading northbound on US 75 drifted accross the center lane hitting a black SUV. The drivers were the sole occupants of each vehicle.

One driver was taken to a Tulsa hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The other driver was taken to Ascension Saint John Jane Phillips for treatment of injuries.

No names have been released so far.