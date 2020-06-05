Posted: Jun 05, 2020 12:31 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 12:36 PM

Garrett Giles

A video released by the Oklahoma Education Association on Wednesday, June 3rd recognizes the Bartlesville Education Association’s Heather Boyle as the recipient of the Award for Teaching Excellence.

OEA President Alicia Priest said Boyle is known to be a strong advocate for her students and for her profession. She said that passion and leadership are why Boyle is the 2020 awardee, and OEA's nominee for the 2021 nominee for the National Education Association Member Benefit Award for Teaching Excellence, which is the highest award presented by the NEA Foundation.

The National Education Association and the NEA Foundation created the prestigious award to recognize, reward and promote excellence in teaching and advocacy for the profession. Priest said Boyle has hit her stride and helps everyone around her.

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley said he is proud of his friend. He said it was a privilege to recognize Boyle and congratulate her on her accomplishment.

In 2018, Boyle was the President of the Bartlesville Education Association. Boyle worked hand-in-hand with Superintendent McCauley before, during and after the teach walkout that took place that year. Bartlesville Public Schools lost six teachers to the State of Kansas due to the lack in teacher pay that year. BPS is not experiencing those troubles anymore thanks in large part to Boyle.

Superintendent McCauley said he is especially proud of Boyle for her action to create an innovative program called ATLAS. The ATLAS program is aimed at helping children on the elementary level be feeding those children that are in need. The program also helps those students that may be going through traumatic events.

Boyle is truly making a difference for Bartlesville Public Schools. Superintendent McCauley said she is changing the course of kid's lives. He said he is happy that Boyle has decided to stay and serve in Bartlesville.

The Kate Frank Award was also presented to Boyle. This award is present to the OEA member and/or local Association rendering outstanding and significant service to advancing the cause of member welfare, rights and professionalism.

You can watch the Oklahoma Education Association's video announcement below: