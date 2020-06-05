Posted: Jun 05, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 11:33 AM

Max Gross

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Washington, Osage or Nowata counties on Friday according to the latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There are 338 cases, with 276 recoveries and 36 deaths in Washington County.

Osage County has reported 102 positive cases. There are 86 recoveries and eight deaths in Osage County. No changes have been reported in Nowata County with 23 cases, 22 recoveries and zero deaths. Nowata County has not seen a new case in over two weeks.

The OSDH also announced that it will continue to report by city data and cases at nursing homes or long-term care facilities. The reports had not included this data since June 1 when phase three of Governor Kevin Stitt’s ‘Open Up & Recover Safely’ plan was initiated.

