Posted: Jun 05, 2020 4:46 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 4:46 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality collision that happened Thursday night around 10:30 on US169 NB & CR19 approximately 2 miles north of Nowata in Nowata County.

Danny Allen, 67, of Delaware, Oklahoma was pronounced deceased at scene.

Another vehicle involved was driven by David Lewis,20, of Claremore, Oklahoma. He sustatined minor injuries to the hands. Lewis was taken St. John Hospital in Nowata where he was treated and released.

Also involved in the accident was a vehicle with two teens from Bartlesville and a teen from Nowata. None of the teens were injured.