Posted: Jun 04, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department would like to make the public aware of some street closings which will take place in downtown Bartlesville this weekend.

According to Captain Jay Hastings on the Bartlesville Police Department’s Facebook, two peaceful demonstrations and marches are planned to take place through the downtown business district. He said the events will be held on Friday, June 5th, and Saturday, June 6th, starting at 5:00 p.m. and lasting until 8:30 p.m.

Business owners and citizens in the area should be aware of the temporary street closings as these events move through downtown Bartlesville. The area affected will be between Cherokee Avenue and Keeler Ave., and Hensley Boulevard and Adams Blvd. A map of the location where the peaceful protests will take place can be found below.

Local agencies have been working with the organizers of the events to accommodate the demonstrators to ensure the safety of everyone involved.