Posted: Jun 04, 2020 2:38 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 4:06 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a report that he touched his genitals near a woman in front of Bartlesville City Hall. Burl Nichols was charged with one count of indecent exposure in Washington County court on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the incident in question occurred on Wednesday around 3 p.m. on Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. A female victim reported that she parked outside of city hall and witnessed what she claimed was a half-bald male in an orange shirt and grey shorts. She stated that Nichols pulled down his pants and began touching his genitals.

The victim identified Nichols to police as he was standing in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Nichols claimed he was adjusting his belt. However, courthouse video showed Nichols standing with both hands in front of his genitals.

His bond was set at $7,500. Nichols has previous convictions for burglary, larceny and drug possession.