Posted: Jun 04, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 11:55 AM

Ty Loftis

For any student who recently completed seventh, eighth, ninth or tenth grade, it is time to file for Oklahoma Promise. This is a financial assistance program allowing students whose families earn $55,000 or less and students who meet academic and conduct requirements to earn a scholarship for college tuition.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, June 30th and it takes time for documents to get scanned so don’t wait until the last minute. Even if you feel like you may not qualify, go ahead and apply.

If you are out of work or have been furloughed, this is the time to apply, as parents who typically wouldn’t qualify may do so now based on loss of income. For more information, go to okhighered.org.