Posted: Jun 04, 2020 11:16 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation campus has opened back up to essential personnel only after being forced to close on Wednesday when six employees tested positive for the coronavirus. A press release from the Osage Nation Health Services states that at least one of those employees went to the Election Day event on Monday, along with a funeral.

Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says all employees will be tested once again on Monday, June 8th and Tuesday, June 9th as well. Employees must have a negative test before returning to work. Standing Bear released the following statement:

“We will fully re-open on June 15th. That is when we believe employees, who aren’t at risk, should be able to return to work if they have received negative results on tests.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Osage Nation Health Services had the following to say regarding tracking down individuals who may have had contact with the six individuals:

“We have been in contact with the Oklahoma State epidemiologist regarding testing or other indicated measures to be taken for those who attended those events and we are working with them in this endeavor.”

The Osage News reports that more than 100 people attended Election Day festivities at the Osage Nation Campus on Monday. Wearing masks was optional, as was physically distancing. Anyone who attended these events should self-monitor their symptoms, including checking their temperature daily. The health center has hired its first contact tracer to see who may have come in contact with those infected. Should you develop symptoms, you are asked to call 918-287-0028 or your personal physician.