Chamber to Hold Mental, Professional Reboot Training
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual training that focuses on how you can mentally and professionally reboot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dannelle Newnam will focus on the mental and professional elements of focus, anxiety, and returning to a “normal” routine. The virtual training will be held via Zoom on Monday, June 8th. You can find a registration link here.
Once you register, you will receive a link to the Zoom call. Expect the link to be sent to you within 24 hours of the scheduled call.
