Posted: Jun 04, 2020

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford called into our Bartlesville Radio studios Thursday to talk about a variety of issues affecting Oklahomans.

Lankford addressed the protests across the state and the nation regarding the death of a black Minnesota man in the custody of a white police police officer saying he fully supports the first amendment right to peacefully protest. As for the rioters, Lankford says there is no place for those hiding in the crowds being disruptive or violent.

The Senator touched on the economic impact of COVID-19 on our health and economic recovery in Oklahoma. We also discussed the impact this has had on our oil and gas industry.

