Posted: Jun 03, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 1:35 PM

Max Gross

After an investigation into an alleged shooting near Tuxedo Boulevard and De Bell Avenue on Tuesday morning, Bartlesville police have arrested the suspect, Rusty McCammon. He was charged with one count of feloniously pointing a firearm during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, an employee at Community Action Resources and Development (C.A.R.D) stated that she had a history of issues with McCammon. His house is across the alley from the business. The female victim says she is normally able to calm the defendant if he gets upset. She believed McCammon had ‘mental issues’.

A repair man had commented about a man yelling in the alley. The victim went to try to deescalate the situation. McCammon continued to yell and then went inside his home to retrieve a gun. He then allegedly pointed it at the victim and fired one shot. Bartlesville Police captain Jay Hastings talks about the incident.

McCammon saw his bond set at $3,500 with a condition that he not possess a firearm, not contact C.A.R.D. and receive a mental health evaluation.