Posted: Jun 03, 2020 12:13 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 12:13 PM

Max Gross

Several recreation sites like parks and playgrounds are re-opening after shutting down or partially closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry says that Sooner Park, Johnstone Park and Civitan Park are all open now. Crews have been working to sanitize playground equipment and restrooms at these locations.

Henry says the Sooner Splash Pad should be opened by the weekend as well. Also, the Frontier Pool on Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville is set to open for the summer on Saturday. The normal capacity for the pool will be kept intact. City officials says they will evaluate demand before making a decision to open the Sooner Pool, which is also owned by the city.

The city has also closed parts of Pathfinder Parkway to enable improvements to the trail. Parts of the path near Frank Phillips Boulevard and Silver Lake Road will be temporality closed. The first portion between Comanche Avenue east to the Caney River is expected to be closed for three weeks.