Posted: Jun 03, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation voters have elected three new members to serve in the Osage Congress and voters re-elected three of its current members.

Joe Tilman, RJ Walker and John Maker are the three newest members to join the Osage Nation Congress. Jodie Revard, Pam Shaw and Billy Keene were re-elected.

Voters had two constitutional amendment questions requiring 65 percent of the vote to pass. The first question regarding elected officials having no more than five terms in office passed with more than 75 percent of the vote. The other question dealt with adding language to the Osage Nation Constitution regarding candidates for Principal Chief to run for office with a candidate for Assistant Principal Chief on a combined ticket. That proposal failed.

Inauguration Day is Saturday, July 11th at the Osage Casino in Tulsa.