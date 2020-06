Posted: Jun 03, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 10:21 AM

OKM Music is reminding parents that even as the OKM Music Festval has been moved to September 4-10, 2020, their Summer Events are taking place in July.

Rose Hammerschmidt, Director of Childrens Activities and Ryan Martin, Director of Marketing and Social Media, appeard on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program to talk about the special events geared for kids.

For reasons of safety in this COVID-19 era, All “Especially for Kids” events require an event RSVP! Please RSVP through the OKM website or by calling 918-336-9900. This is to ensure the children can be properley distancess at each event.

July Events

VIOLIN ADVENTURES W/ ASHLEY ALLISON

Monday, July 13 // 1pm & 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required

“ONCE UPON A TIMLEY” & “SECRETS OF A VEGETABLE GARDEN” W/ MORIAH ROSS

Tuesday, July 14 // 10am, 1pm, 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required

“MELODY’S MOSTLY MUSICAL DAY” W/ PIANIST JENNY LIN

Wednesday, July 15 // 10am // Live Stream only // Free // RSVP Required

PIANO W/ MISS FOOTE

Wednesday, July 15 // 1pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required

“DAN THE TAXI MAN” W/ MORIAH ROSS & AUTHOR ERIC ODE

Thursday, July 16 // 10am, 1pm, 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // FREE // RSVP Required

MAGIC W/ JIM GREEN

Friday, June 17 // 10am & 11:30am // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // FREE // RSVP Required

DISNEY MUSIC SONGBOX W/ JACKY MANNING

Friday, July 17 // 3pm & 4pm // Bartlesville Radio – Pick up cards at OKM Office by July 17 // FREE // RSVP Required

PRINCE AND PRINCESS TEA

Saturday, July 18 // 1pm – 3pm // Fr. Lynch Hall // $10 per person // Get Tickets Here