Posted: Jun 02, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday morning's Board of Washington County Commissioners meeting, District one commissioner Mitch Antle spoke about his lack of traveling since the COVID-19 outbreak began back in March.

Antle also told the commissioners about a guardrail that had been damaged in the northern part of the county and let everyone know that they would be getting reimbursed for the damage free of charge.

Gravel on the Bevan Creek Bridge has been sealed and they hope to have the road open for traffic in the coming days.