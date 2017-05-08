Posted: Jun 02, 2020 1:16 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

There was continued discussion at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting regarding the safety of individuals inside the courthouse and the public entering the building. This comes a week after the commissioners decided to open the building back up for public access.

Foot traffic in the building is beginning to increase as more people hear the courthouse is open, but the commissioners don't want to open it up to full capacity just yet. District one commissioner Randall Jones explains.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt instituted phase three of the Open Up and Recover Safety Plan on Monday, but local municipalities can still overrule any ordinance Stitt put in place if they feel it is necessary.