Posted: Jun 02, 2020 11:34 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 11:34 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released an investigation report on a fatality traffic accident that took place on U.S. 169 last week. The OHP confirmed that 64-year-old Lenny Ladd was killed in the accident.

The OHP is still investigating the cause of the accident. Two other drivers in separate vehicles were involved. A 19-year-old from Nowata was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. A third driver was uninjured.

Ladd was pronounced dead at the scene by South Coffeyville EMS. The OHP Traffic Homicide Unit investigated the incident with the assistance of other agencies.