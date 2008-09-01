Posted: Jun 02, 2020 8:59 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 8:59 AM

The City of Bartlesville was financially prepared for the COVID-19 economic disaster.

Bartlesville City Councilor Paul Stuart appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Tuesday and explained why and how Bartlesville got the idea to plan ahead for something like this.

According to Stuart, the Bartlesville City Government learned a lot of lessons from 9-11 and the economic meltdown of 2008-09. What they learned was to put two percent of their yearly budget into a raindy day fund so that they would not be harmed as badly as they were ever again.

Stuart says that due to this measure, Bartlesville is 80% funded if the rainy day money is needed. Because of good revenue generation recently, Stuart says this rainy day money has yet to be touched.

